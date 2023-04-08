Pope is ranked the No. 215 player in the country and the No. 18 athlete according to Rivals.

Sam Pittman and the Arkansas coaching staff reached into Mississippi once again, gaining the commitment of 2024 four-star athlete Julius “JuJu” Pope on Saturday.

Coming from South Panola High School in Batesville, Mississippi — just nine miles from North Panola High School, which produced Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson — Pope called the Hogs over Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Louisville and others.

The 6-foot, 190-pound athlete most recently took a visit to Arkansas on March 4 for one of Arkansas’ Prospect Days. He told Rivals what kind of player the Hogs are getting in him.

"I’m bringing a team-first type of guy," Pope said. "A dog. A player that will put himself in a position that will make the team win a national championship."

Playing on both sides of the ball for South Panola, Pope plays running back and linebacker, but he seems to have formed a great relationship with Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

"They keep the main thing the main thing," Pope said. "The people up there love their Hogs.”

Pope told Rivals that the Razorbacks are recruiting him as an athlete and not just strictly for offense or defense.

Last season, Pope recorded 82 total tackles, including nine sacks and 19 tackles for loss. Offensively, he rushed for 490 yards on 41 carries, finding the end zone eight times on the ground and once through the air.

Pope’s commitment now brings Arkansas’ total in the 2024 class to four, joining fellow Mississippi native defensive back Noreel White, defensive tackle Dion Stutts from Memphis and defensive end Kavion Henderson from Alabama.