HawgBeat - Arkansas game at Missouri postponed

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ away game against Missouri on Saturday has been postponed, the SEC announced Monday night. The decision comes after positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing caused the Razorbacks to dip below the conference’s thresholds to play a game.

It is the first time Arkansas’ season has been impacted and Missouri will now play Vanderbilt this weekend instead.

“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”

The opportunity to reschedule the Arkansas at Missouri and Tennessee at Vanderbilt games will be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date.

The conference recently approved Dec. 19, the date of the SEC Championship Game, as a possible makeup date, but obviously not for the two division champions.

Before the season, the SEC established a minimum of at least 53 scholarship players available to play a football game. That number must include at least seven offensive linemen (with at least one center), four defensive linemen and one quarterback. Through opt outs, injuries and transfers, Arkansas has only 73 of 85 scholarship players available the rest of the season.

The Razorbacks were at 56 scholarship players available in the loss against LSU and had another round of testing on Sunday, resulting in more players needing to sit out.