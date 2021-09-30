 Arkansas Razorbacks-Georgia Bulldogs 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
Arkansas-Georgia 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Jordan Davis is the leader of Georgia's defensive line.
Jordan Davis is the leader of Georgia's defensive line. (Joshua L. Jones-Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Andrew Hutchinson
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Georgia using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Georgia | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 42.0 (t-12th) | 35.8 (t-35th)
Total yards: 458.3 (31st) | 480.0 (t-21st)
Passing: 280.5 (33rd) | 219.0 (79th)
Rushing: 177.8 (51st) | 261.0 (8th)
Third downs: 53.8% (10th) | 35.3% (t-95th)
Sacks allowed/game: 0.50 (t-5th) | 1.00 (t-14th)
Turnovers: 7 (t-92nd) | 2 (t-6th)

Defense

Scoring: 5.8 (1st) | 14.5 (11th)
Total yards: 185.3 (1st) | 267.3 (12th)
Passing: 115.8 (2nd) | 144.3 (8th)
Rushing: 69.5 (7th) | 123.0 (49th)
Third downs: 28.1% (10th) | 28.3% (t-12th)
Sacks/game: 3.50 (t-11th) | 2.50 (t-49th)
Turnovers forced: 9 (t-10th) | 6 (t-49th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Georgia vs. Arkansas
Georgia Stars Arkansas Stars

QB JT Daniels

QB KJ Jefferson

*RB Zamir White

RB Trelon Smith

*TE Brock Bowers

TE Blake Kern

WR Jermaine Burton

WR De’Vion Warren

WR Adonai Mitchell

WR Tyson Morris

*SLOT Ladd McConkey

SLOT Treylon Burks

LT Jamaree Salyer

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Justin Shaffer (5.6)

LG Brady Latham (5.5)

*C Sedrick Van Pran

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Warren Ericson

**RG Beaux Limmer

RT Warren McClendon

RT Dalton Wagner

JACK Nolan Smith

JACK Zach Williams

DT Devonte Wyatt

DT Markell Utsey

NT Jordan Davis

DT John Ridgeway

DE Travon Walker (6.0)

DE Tre Williams (5.8)

MAC Nakobe Dean

MLB Grant Morgan

*MONEY Quay Walker

WLB Hayden Henry

*STAR Latavious Brini

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Derion Kendrick

CB Montaric Brown

*CB Kelee Ringo

CB LaDarrius Bishop

FS Lewis Cine (6.0)

S Jalen Catalon (5.8)

SS Christopher Smith

S Joe Foucha

*Listed with an "or" on the Georgia depth chart, but started the most recent game.

**Ty Clary is still listed as the starting right guard on Arkansas' depth chart, but Beaux Limmer started and played every snap of the Texas A&M game.

(NOTE: Georgia lists 12 positions on defense. Adam Anderson is listed as the starting SAM linebacker, but the Bulldogs have started STAR (nickel back) Latavious Brini all four games this season.)

Breakdown

Arkansas: 2

Georgia: 20

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Georgia | Arkansas)

Overall: 96.6 | 90.8

Offense: 82.6 | 81.4

Passing: 86.8 | 73.4

Rushing: 83.3 | 84.0

Receiving: 74.3 | 62.3

Pass blocking: 71.9 | 53.7

Run blocking: 66.7 | 83.2

Defense: 93.6 | 73.6

Run defense: 86.9 | 73.9

Tackling: 91.1 | 61.2

Pass rush: 88.8 | 77.6

Coverage: 94.0 | 66.4

Special teams: 84.4 | 77.2

