Arkansas-Georgia 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Georgia using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season. We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Georgia | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense Scoring: 42.0 (t-12th) | 35.8 (t-35th)

Total yards: 458.3 (31st) | 480.0 (t-21st)

Passing: 280.5 (33rd) | 219.0 (79th)

Rushing: 177.8 (51st) | 261.0 (8th)

Third downs: 53.8% (10th) | 35.3% (t-95th)

Sacks allowed/game: 0.50 (t-5th) | 1.00 (t-14th)

Turnovers: 7 (t-92nd) | 2 (t-6th) Defense Scoring: 5.8 (1st) | 14.5 (11th)

Total yards: 185.3 (1st) | 267.3 (12th)

Passing: 115.8 (2nd) | 144.3 (8th)

Rushing: 69.5 (7th) | 123.0 (49th)

Third downs: 28.1% (10th) | 28.3% (t-12th)

Sacks/game: 3.50 (t-11th) | 2.50 (t-49th)

Turnovers forced: 9 (t-10th) | 6 (t-49th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Georgia vs. Arkansas Georgia Stars Arkansas Stars QB JT Daniels QB KJ Jefferson *RB Zamir White RB Trelon Smith *TE Brock Bowers TE Blake Kern WR Jermaine Burton WR De’Vion Warren WR Adonai Mitchell WR Tyson Morris *SLOT Ladd McConkey SLOT Treylon Burks LT Jamaree Salyer LT Myron Cunningham LG Justin Shaffer (5.6) LG Brady Latham (5.5) *C Sedrick Van Pran C Ricky Stromberg RG Warren Ericson **RG Beaux Limmer RT Warren McClendon RT Dalton Wagner JACK Nolan Smith JACK Zach Williams DT Devonte Wyatt DT Markell Utsey NT Jordan Davis DT John Ridgeway DE Travon Walker (6.0) DE Tre Williams (5.8) MAC Nakobe Dean MLB Grant Morgan *MONEY Quay Walker WLB Hayden Henry *STAR Latavious Brini NB Greg Brooks Jr. CB Derion Kendrick CB Montaric Brown *CB Kelee Ringo CB LaDarrius Bishop FS Lewis Cine (6.0) S Jalen Catalon (5.8) SS Christopher Smith S Joe Foucha

*Listed with an "or" on the Georgia depth chart, but started the most recent game. **Ty Clary is still listed as the starting right guard on Arkansas' depth chart, but Beaux Limmer started and played every snap of the Texas A&M game. (NOTE: Georgia lists 12 positions on defense. Adam Anderson is listed as the starting SAM linebacker, but the Bulldogs have started STAR (nickel back) Latavious Brini all four games this season.) Breakdown Arkansas: 2 Georgia: 20

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)