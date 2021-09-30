Arkansas-Georgia 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Georgia using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.
Stat Comparison - Georgia | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 42.0 (t-12th) | 35.8 (t-35th)
Total yards: 458.3 (31st) | 480.0 (t-21st)
Passing: 280.5 (33rd) | 219.0 (79th)
Rushing: 177.8 (51st) | 261.0 (8th)
Third downs: 53.8% (10th) | 35.3% (t-95th)
Sacks allowed/game: 0.50 (t-5th) | 1.00 (t-14th)
Turnovers: 7 (t-92nd) | 2 (t-6th)
Defense
Scoring: 5.8 (1st) | 14.5 (11th)
Total yards: 185.3 (1st) | 267.3 (12th)
Passing: 115.8 (2nd) | 144.3 (8th)
Rushing: 69.5 (7th) | 123.0 (49th)
Third downs: 28.1% (10th) | 28.3% (t-12th)
Sacks/game: 3.50 (t-11th) | 2.50 (t-49th)
Turnovers forced: 9 (t-10th) | 6 (t-49th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Georgia
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB JT Daniels
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
*RB Zamir White
|
RB Trelon Smith
|
*TE Brock Bowers
|
TE Blake Kern
|
WR Jermaine Burton
|
WR De’Vion Warren
|
WR Adonai Mitchell
|
WR Tyson Morris
|
*SLOT Ladd McConkey
|
SLOT Treylon Burks
|
LT Jamaree Salyer
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Justin Shaffer (5.6)
|
LG Brady Latham (5.5)
|
*C Sedrick Van Pran
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Warren Ericson
|
**RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Warren McClendon
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
JACK Nolan Smith
|
JACK Zach Williams
|
DT Devonte Wyatt
|
DT Markell Utsey
|
NT Jordan Davis
|
DT John Ridgeway
|
DE Travon Walker (6.0)
|
DE Tre Williams (5.8)
|
MAC Nakobe Dean
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
*MONEY Quay Walker
|
WLB Hayden Henry
|
*STAR Latavious Brini
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Derion Kendrick
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
*CB Kelee Ringo
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop
|
FS Lewis Cine (6.0)
|
S Jalen Catalon (5.8)
|
SS Christopher Smith
|
S Joe Foucha
*Listed with an "or" on the Georgia depth chart, but started the most recent game.
**Ty Clary is still listed as the starting right guard on Arkansas' depth chart, but Beaux Limmer started and played every snap of the Texas A&M game.
(NOTE: Georgia lists 12 positions on defense. Adam Anderson is listed as the starting SAM linebacker, but the Bulldogs have started STAR (nickel back) Latavious Brini all four games this season.)
Breakdown
Arkansas: 2
Georgia: 20
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Georgia | Arkansas)
Overall: 96.6 | 90.8
Offense: 82.6 | 81.4
Passing: 86.8 | 73.4
Rushing: 83.3 | 84.0
Receiving: 74.3 | 62.3
Pass blocking: 71.9 | 53.7
Run blocking: 66.7 | 83.2
Defense: 93.6 | 73.6
Run defense: 86.9 | 73.9
Tackling: 91.1 | 61.2
Pass rush: 88.8 | 77.6
Coverage: 94.0 | 66.4
Special teams: 84.4 | 77.2
