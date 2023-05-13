The fifth-year player from Henderson, Texas, made the announcement on his Twitter account after his official visit to Fayetteville.

Arkansas got more help on the defensive line on Saturday, as Louisiana Tech defensive tackle transfer Keivie Rose committed to Arkansas.

During his official visit, Rose said the reason he chose the Hogs was because Arkansas checked a lot of boxes for him.

"They fit in all the categories that I named and even more," Rose said. "There's a couple of them (categories) I've been sorting through my process."

Rose's commitment provides a much-needed boost in quality depth along the defensive line for the Razorbacks, something the Hogs have not been privileged with in recent years. The First Team All-Conference USA selection racked up 24 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in 12 games last season.

For his career, Rose has 54 tackles, four sacks, 32 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles with Louisiana Tech.

Rose's 69.7 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus was the best of any Louisiana Tech interior defensive lineman last season. He also led all Bulldogs' defensive linemen with a 74.9 pass rush grade across 647 snaps.

For his final year of eligibility, Rose will join Maryland transfer Anthony "Tank" Booker Jr., Missouri’s Trajan Jeffcoat and Pittsburgh’s John Morgan III as a newcomers on the defensive line.

Rose's addition puts Arkansas at 81 projected scholarship players for the 2023 season, which means the Hogs have four open scholarships remaining.