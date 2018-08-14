FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas tight end Jeremy Patton exited practice Monday with an apparent left ankle injury. The senior was clearly in significant pain as he had to be helped to the sideline and eventually the training room for further evaluation.

The Hogs and Patton received good news, though, as his injury has been labeled a bruise. According to coach Chad Morris, Patton could return as early as next week.

Patton spent Monday on crutches and was walking around at practice in a protective boot Tuesday. It is being considered a day-to-day injury.

Initially, the Hogs' staff feared the worst. Morris said Patton described the injury as feeling like someone kicked him in the back of the leg. That is a very common description of a serious Achilles injury.

"We caught a break right there with Jeremy," Morris said Tuesday. "I know he’s excited that it’s going to be limited time being out."

Patton had been working primarily with the first-team offense this preseason. Arkansas likes the depth it has at his position with Cheyenne O'Grady, Austin Cantrell and Grayson Gunter also preparing to play a major role this season. Patton had 11 catches for 189 yards in 2017.

Here are a few other injury updates for the Hogs:

· Offensive tackle Brian Wallace is expected to be fully cleared for practice Wednesday. He has been in a green non-contact jersey the past few practices with an undisclosed injury.

· Morris is hoping to get defensive back Kevin Richardson back in early September. Richardson injured his foot in late July.

· Offensive tackle Colton Jackson is ahead of schedule, according to Morris. Jackson had back surgery in July. Morris said before the beginning of preseason camp Jackson was expected to miss the first six games of the season.

· Offensive lineman Ryan Winkel is progressing well from surgery to repair a torn pectoral. He sustained the injury his first day working out on campus over the summer. Morris said he expects Winkel to be back very soon.