HawgBeat - Arkansas gets jump on 2023 recruiting

Though focus is honed in on fall camp, the Razorback staff has continued to recruit for the future.

With 18 commits in the 2021 class and three in the 2022 class already, they're now on the hunt for top 2023 talent. They'd offered fewer than 30 rising sophomores up until this past week but after some film study, they've offered seventeen new 2023 prospects (and counting).

Check out the new up and coming talent on the Hogs' radar: