HawgBeat - Arkansas gets jump on 2023 recruiting

Arkansas gets jump on 2023 recruiting
Though focus is honed in on fall camp, the Razorback staff has continued to recruit for the future.
With 18 commits in the 2021 class and three in the 2022 class already, they're now on the hunt for top 2023 talent. They'd offered fewer than 30 rising sophomores up until this past week but after some film study, they've offered seventeen new 2023 prospects (and counting).
Check out the new up and coming talent on the Hogs' radar:
WR Offers
Both of Arkansas's newly offered wide receivers are picking up some big time offers. Florida receiver Pearce Spurlin has offers from Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee and more while Massachusetts wideout Jaenel Aguero has offers from Ohio State, Michigan Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and more.
RB
Not surprising to see one of the first few Razorback RB offers out to a player in Georgia. Just over 1750 yards rushing as a freshman surely caught Jimmy Smith's attention. Haynes' early offers are from Penn State and South Carolina.
OL
Virginia native Alex Birchmeier holds early offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Penn State and more, while New Jersey tackle Chase Bisontis holds over a dozen offers already. Arkansas is a little earlier in on Virginia DE/OL Nolan McConnell, along with Penn State, Nebraska and Boston College.
DE
Hailing from New Jersey, Texas and Florida, all three of these rising sophomores are already on the radar of some blue blood programs.
DB
Defensive backs coaches Sam Carter and Barry Odom had time this week! Almost all these new DB offers are fast risers and already some of the most heavily recruited sophomores in the country. Jamel Johnson, however, appears to be a real early find with offers from Kansas, Illinois and SMU.