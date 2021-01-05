College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas officially announced it has hired Kenny Guiton as its new wide receivers coach Tuesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old will receive a two-year deal that pays him $300,000 annually, according to a UA official. That is double the salary Guiton had at Colorado State, where he held the same position in 2020.

Among Arkansas’ 10 on-field assistant coaches, Guiton’s salary is tied with tight ends coach Jon Cooper for the sixth-highest, barring any raises from last season. Jimmy Smith (running backs), Rion Rhoades (linebackers) and Sam Carter (defensive backs) make less, as each had a $225,000 salary last year.

A former Ohio State quarterback, Guiton also coached wide receivers at Louisiana Tech in 2019 and Houston from 2017-18. In his final season with the Cougars, he worked alongside current Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

The hire was made just days after ace recruiter Justin Stepp left the Razorbacks to return to his home state and become the wide receivers coach at South Carolina. He was making $400,000 at Arkansas and will have a $460,000 salary with the Gamecocks.