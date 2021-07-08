Arkansas gives RHP signee Vincent Trapani chance to fulfill SEC dream

Despite growing up in Big Ten country, Vincent Trapani has always had his sights set on heading south to play college baseball.

Specifically, the talented right-handed pitcher from Wisconsin wanted to play in the SEC because that’s what he was used to watching each spring considering the home-state Badgers don’t play baseball and other northern teams lacked the same exposure.

“You get to watch all of those teams play on TV,” Trapani said. “You see Vanderbilt, LSU, Arkansas - it’s basically the SEC teams that are always on TV, so being from Wisconsin, you don’t necessarily see a lot of teams from up north playing.

“But it was always a goal. I always wanted to challenge myself and go try to pursue an opportunity at one of the best baseball schools in the country. … That has always been a dream of mine.”

Ranked the No. 128 overall player in the Class of 2021 - and No. 2 player from Wisconsin - by Perfect Game, Trapani was given an opportunity to fulfill that dream.