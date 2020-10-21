HawgBeat - Arkansas gradebook at the open week: Offense

The Razorbacks have reached the open week with a 2-2 record (most would argue 3-1 record), already notching more SEC wins than they did in the last three seasons combined.

The Arkansas offense has posted 409 rushing yards, 977 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four field goals through four games. They've trailed opponents by an average of 7 minutes per game in time of possession. They're 33% on third down, 50% on 4th down and scoring points on 84.6% of redzone trips.

Despite having won two SEC games, Arkansas is only averaging 1.6 more points per game than they were last season (including defensive scores). However, if you only compare it to Arkansas in SEC play last season, it's actually six points more per game.

Diving into the analytics, let's take a look at Arkansas's offensive grades this season from Pro Football Focus, plus player snap counts and individual grades....