Arkansas guard Joseph Pinion intends to enter transfer portal
Arkansas sophomore guard Joseph Pinion intends to enter his name in the transfer portal, he told HawgBeat photographer Nick Wenger on Friday.
Pinion spent two seasons with the Razorbacks as a three-star prospect out of Morrilton. He appeared in 45 total games and averaged just 2.4 points per game. Known best as a sharp-shooter, Pinion was 34.6% from the three-point line and he was 23 of 25 (92%) at the free throw line during his career with the Hogs.
"First off, I want to thank God for the opportunity to play basketball," Pinion told Wenger. "Thank you to Coach Musselman and my teammates for giving me a good experience at Arkansas. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal."
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard scored double-digits on five occasions in two season, including a career-best 13-point outing on Jan. 21, 2023, in a 69-57 win over Ole Miss.
Pinion has two more years of eligibility. The transfer portal will officially open Monday for college basketball players.
