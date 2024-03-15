Arkansas sophomore guard Joseph Pinion intends to enter his name in the transfer portal, he told HawgBeat photographer Nick Wenger on Friday. Pinion spent two seasons with the Razorbacks as a three-star prospect out of Morrilton. He appeared in 45 total games and averaged just 2.4 points per game. Known best as a sharp-shooter, Pinion was 34.6% from the three-point line and he was 23 of 25 (92%) at the free throw line during his career with the Hogs.

"First off, I want to thank God for the opportunity to play basketball," Pinion told Wenger. "Thank you to Coach Musselman and my teammates for giving me a good experience at Arkansas. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal." The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard scored double-digits on five occasions in two season, including a career-best 13-point outing on Jan. 21, 2023, in a 69-57 win over Ole Miss. Pinion has two more years of eligibility. The transfer portal will officially open Monday for college basketball players.