The 10 biggest storylines of the transfer portal on Thursday

The transfer portal opened on Wednesday with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day nine of the 2025 spring transfer window.

1. WR NY CARR RETURNING TO MIAMI

Miami has been working on adding to its receiving corps this transfer cycle so losing Ny Carr to the portal was a blow. On Thursday, the second-year receiver out of Georgia decided to return to the Hurricanes, giving new quarterback Carson Beck and the offense another weapon for the upcoming season. Carr was a top-100 prospect in the 2024 Rivals250 but has yet to make a significant impact on the field.

2. ARKANSAS REPLACES MADDEN IAMALEAVA

The Razorbacks lost Madden Iamaleava earlier this week when he transferred back home to UCLA with his brother Nico Iamaleava. The 2024 signee left a hole in the Arkansas quarterback room when he left. Enter Trever Jackson, who was part of Florida State’s 2024 recruiting class. Just like Iamaleva, Jackson still has four years of eligibility to use.

3. ALL-BIG 12 SAFETY A.J. HAULCY HOLDING COURT

All-Big 12 safety A.J. Haulcy has been making waves in the transfer portal ever since he announced his intentions earlier this week. Programs have been jumping at the chance to add the former Houston standout to their roster. So much so, in fact, that they are flying to meet him in Houston rather than having him visit campus. Ole Miss was the latest team to meet with him and Miami has also been in contact. LSU is in the mix here, too. Expect his recruitment to continue to attract suitors as the process goes on.

4. TEXAS TECH CONTINUES TO BUILD STRONG TRANSFER CLASS

The Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire have been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal this cycle and they added another impressive young player on Thursday in Cash Cleveland. The former walk-on thrived at Colorado last season, finishing his first collegiate season as a Freshman All-American. Cleveland will suit up for Texas Tech for the next three years.

5. UCF ADDS NOTABLE QUARTERBACK TRANSFER

Head coach Scott Frost and his staff are rebuilding the UCF roster and they’ve solidified their quarterback room with the addition of Davi Belfort. The Florida native signed with Virginia Tech as part of the Hokies' 2024 recruiting class and used his redshirt this past season. Belfort, the son of MMA legend Vitor Belfort, has four years of eligibility remaining.

6. VIRGINIA TECH WORKING ON REPLENISHING THEIR OFFENSIVE LINE

Virginia Tech has seen mass defections from its offensive line this offseason and now the program is to the point where it won’t have a returning starter upfront for the 2025 season. On Thursday the Hokies took a step in the right direction by picking up a commitment from former West Virginia offensive lineman Gavin Crawford. Crawford signed with the Mountaineers in the 2024 recruiting class and has four years of eligibility remaining.

7. NORTH CAROLINA BOLSTERING OFFENSIVE LINE CLASS

Head coach Bill Belichick and company continue to remake the North Carolina roster through the transfer portal, which was expected leading into the spring window. On Thursday the Tar Heels picked up their sixth offensive line commitment of the transfer cycle in Jordan Hall. The 6-foot-8, 310-pound offensive tackle comes to Chapel Hill after suiting up for UAB last season. Hall isn’t expected to be a significant contributor this season, but if he’s able to develop in the North Carolina strength and conditioning program and reach his potential he could turn into a key piece of the North Carolina offense. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

8. SOUTH CAROLINA QB HITS THE TRANSFER PORTAL

South Carolina is looking forward to a great 2025 season with LaNorris Sellers leading the charge at quarterback. The Gamecocks also signed former Ohio State quarterback Air Noland earlier this transfer cycle. He and 2024 signee Dante Reno were competing for the No. 2 spot on the death chart throughout the spring. Now Reno is headed for the transfer portal. Reno, the son of Yale football head coach Tony Reno, has already been hearing from programs around the country.

9. MISSISSIPPI STATE GETS REINFORCEMENTS ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE

Mississippi State and head coach Jeff Lebby have been busy this transfer cycle and their latest addition comes to the Bulldogs with significant starting experience. Former Virginia right tackle Blake Steen committed to Mississippi State on Thursday. Steen, who was in Starkville for a visit over the weekend, has two years of eligibility remaining after starting for the Cavaliers for the last season and a half.

10. EXPERIENCED SEC OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ENTERS THE PORTAL