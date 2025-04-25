How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at Florida

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (36-7, 13-5 SEC) are once again on the road to open a Southeastern Conference series against the Florida Gators (28-15, 6-12 SEC) on Friday evening at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.

After a 12-1 start in SEC play, the Razorbacks have dropped back-to-back weekend series to Georgia and Texas A&M, but they got right with two wins over Little Rock on Tuesday and Wednesday. Florida has won two straight conference series at home against Missouri and on the road at Mississippi State last weekend, and the Gators earned a 12-1 run rule win over Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

On paper, it's a battle of strength vs. weakness for both teams, as the Razorbacks lead the SEC with a .329 team batting average and 406 total runs scored, while Florida ranks 15th in the league with a 5.44 team ERA.

Infielder Colby Shelton leads the Gators and ranks sixth in the SEC with a .376 batting average, a 1.066 OPS and seven homers on the season. The Razorbacks, on the other hand, have three batters — Wehiwa Aloy, Kuhio Aloy and Charles Davalan — who rank top-5 in the league in batting average. Wehiwa Aloy is up to 16 home runs, which is tied for second-most in the SEC.

Arkansas owns a 38-36 overall record against Florida, including a 13-20 mark in games played in Gainesville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 31-24 overall and 10-14 in Gainesville against the Gators.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to stream.