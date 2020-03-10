After securing the SEC scoring title with 22 points per game, 5.4 boards and 3.3 assists, Mason Jones has been named to the SEC first team by the coaches and earned the co-SEC Player of the Year title by AP voters alongside Mississippi State's Reggie Perry. Perry averaged 17.4 points per game with 10.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

Jones was edged out by Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley in the coaches Player of the Year vote. Quickley scored 16.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds per game and 1.9 assists.

It's the first time the two polls have named three different players SEC Player of the Year.

Jones, the talented junior, notched his ninth 30-point game of the season in Saturday's regular season finale against Texas A&M, which is more than any SEC player in the last 20 seasons. He was named SEC player of the week four times throughout the season and scored over 40 points twice, notching a career-high 41 points against Tulsa in mid-December.

Jones scored in double-digits in all but four games this season. He went from being the team's third leading scorer with 13.6 ppg behind Daniel Gafford and Isaiah Joe in 2018-19 to leading the team in points, rebounds, steals and assists.

"I think versatility handling the ball, versatility scoring the ball in different areas. His ability to draw fouls has been huge, and that's kind of grown and grown as the season has progressed," Musselman said. "The referees respect his ability to lift defenders and get guys off the ground to draw contact. He's had a fabulous offensively for sure, without a doubt. He's one of the best offensive players in the country."

Despite Arkansas's late-season skid with Joe out due to injury, Jones kept up his productivity in all but one game.

"When Isaiah was out for five games we really, really needed Mason to step up and have a much bigger role than any of us could have envisioned, because Isaiah is a guy that scores the ball," Eric Musselman said. "He stepped up and delivered. It's hard on a player, too, when you're the focal point of an opposing team's scouting report."