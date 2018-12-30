That was his plan all along though. Chad Morris and his staff will receive Henry's letter of intent in February.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Out of the 27 prospects committed to Arkansas , 21 signed with the Razorbacks during the Early Signing Period. One of the six that did not ink with the Hogs is Arkansas legacy Hudson Henry .

"There was nothing serious about me not signing early, I just wanted to sign with my teammates in February," said Henry. "I am not able to enroll early at my school, so I wanted to wait, sign with all my teammates, have a big party with them and celebrate. It was nothing to do with other schools or anything like that.

"I am 100-percent with Arkansas.

"I have had constant communication with Arkansas and sometimes I will FaceTime with coach Morris. It has been great and I have gotten to know them a lot better.

"Seeing the kind of team Arkansas can have is what I took away from this season. Coach Morris was not competing for National Championships before he went to Clemson, so after he took his offense to Clemson, they became a national team. I saw a glimpse of that type of change at Arkansas this year and I want to be a part of that.

"I want to be part of the change at Arkansas. I want to help Arkansas get back up there and competing at a high level.

"I do have some bloodlines to Arkansas and I feel I am little bit quicker than my brother Hunter Henry. He has the size on me a little at this stage, but I feel I am quicker and faster. I have more knowledge than he had with him being in the NFL and he has really helped me develop."