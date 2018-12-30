Arkansas has nothing to worry about with Henry not signing early
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Out of the 27 prospects committed to Arkansas, 21 signed with the Razorbacks during the Early Signing Period. One of the six that did not ink with the Hogs is Arkansas legacy Hudson Henry.
That was his plan all along though. Chad Morris and his staff will receive Henry's letter of intent in February.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"There was nothing serious about me not signing early, I just wanted to sign with my teammates in February," said Henry. "I am not able to enroll early at my school, so I wanted to wait, sign with all my teammates, have a big party with them and celebrate. It was nothing to do with other schools or anything like that.
"I am 100-percent with Arkansas.
"I have had constant communication with Arkansas and sometimes I will FaceTime with coach Morris. It has been great and I have gotten to know them a lot better.
"Seeing the kind of team Arkansas can have is what I took away from this season. Coach Morris was not competing for National Championships before he went to Clemson, so after he took his offense to Clemson, they became a national team. I saw a glimpse of that type of change at Arkansas this year and I want to be a part of that.
"I want to be part of the change at Arkansas. I want to help Arkansas get back up there and competing at a high level.
"I do have some bloodlines to Arkansas and I feel I am little bit quicker than my brother Hunter Henry. He has the size on me a little at this stage, but I feel I am quicker and faster. I have more knowledge than he had with him being in the NFL and he has really helped me develop."