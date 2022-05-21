Arkansas Has the Eye of '23 DT Offer Stephen Johnson After Rare Offer

Arkansas extended a rare defensive tackle offer Tuesday, and 2023 Fayetteville (Ga.) DT Stephen Johnson understands the magnitude of the occasion.

Johnson has seen an extreme uptick in his recruitment over recent weeks. The Razorbacks joined Georgia Southern, Liberty, Maryland and Vanderbilt on the 6-foot-4, 315-pound defender's offer sheet, and he sees it as a massive opportunity from Sam Pittman and the rest of the staff.