When Clemson offered 2020 quarterback Chandler Morris after a camp in early June, it was only a matter of time before his father Chad Morris, the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, followed suit. Despite having not started a game for the Highland Park Scots yet and playing back-up for now-Razorback quarterback John Stephen Jones, young Morris already has three elite Division-I offers: Clemson, Arkansas and Auburn.

While it's very rare, there are cases of head coaches recruiting their sons to play for them, one of the most successful pairs that comes to mind is former UNT head coach Todd Dodge and his son Riley, now the head coach of Southlake Carroll High School.

It can be debated whether it's a good idea for a son to play for his father at a collegiate level, with the stakes being so high and the potential of deterring other prospects from signing, but there is one big advantage Coach Morris gets for having a heavily-recruited son.

"I’ll get to go out and be a dad and be able to watch him play and then watch the other potential prospects," Morris said. "That’s the benefit of being a dad and having a son that’s playing ball. There’ll be several Division-I players out there."