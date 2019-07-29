Arkansas Head S&C Coach Tru Carroll Talks 2019 Summer Progress
Arkansas's head strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll has been around the Razorbacks more than anyone in the last few months leading up to fall camp this week.
Coach Tru spoke to the media Monday to discuss players who've made the most progress, the team's overall physical condition, the newcomers and more:
Read the live premium updates.
Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.