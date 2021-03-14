HawgBeat's coverage is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

FAYETTEVILLE — For just the seventh time in 20 seasons, Arkansas is officially dancing this March.

The Razorbacks were selected as a 3 seed and will face Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, it was revealed during the CBS Selection Show on Sunday.

It is their best seed in the tournament since they were a 2 seed in 1995, when they were seeking to defend their national title and ultimately finished runner-up.

Arkansas has never played Colgate, so Friday’s matchup will be their first meeting all-time. The entire 68-team event is being held in Indiana.

If the Razorbacks get by the Raiders, they will face the winner of the first-round matchup between 6 seed Texas Tech and 11 seed Utah State for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996.

The Sweet 16 round will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Then beginning in the Elite Eight, the tournament will move entirely to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, which was the originally scheduled host of the Final Four.