Arkansas heads to Little Rock for in-state clash with UCA

The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2, 0-0 SEC) will face their second in-state opponent of the season on Saturday when they head to Little Rock to play the Central Arkansas Bears (2-7, 0-0 ASUN) at Simmons Bank Arena.

This is the second neutral-site game in a row for the Razorbacks, who played at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and earned a gritty 89-87 win over the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines. UCA is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and took losses to Georgia Tech, Little Rock and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in recent weeks.

The Bears are led by first-year head coach John Shulman, who spent the last five seasons at Division II Alabama-Hunstville, where he amassed a 112-39 record and made the NCAA Division II Tournament every year.

It's been a rough go of it for Shulman since he arrived in Conway, as the Bears only have wins over Randall University (National Christian College Athletic Association Division II) and North Carolina-Asheville. They've lost games to BYU, Utah, Western Illinois and the aforementioned losses to Georgia Tech, Little Rock and UAPB.



Here's HawgBeat's preview of what you need to know about the UCA Bears ahead of Saturday's contest, including analytics, potential starting lineups and more...