Arkansas Hires Colorado's Daniel Da Prato to Coach Special Teams
The Razorbacks have hired a special teams coach from the University of Colorado, Daniel Da Prato, who moved to the Pac-12 to take the Director of Quality Control/Special Teams job for the 2016 season.
Colorado was 109th in special teams efficiency in 2018 but they were 12th in Da Prato's second year in 2017. The Buffs went 40-40 on extra point attempts but 11 for 16 on field goals in 2018. Their punt defense was great, only allowing average returns of 4.68 yards.
Prior to coaching at Colorado, Da Prato coached at Montana State as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, prior to Montana State, DaPrato was the receivers coach and special teams coordinator at Sacramento State.
