Arkansas’ history in AP top-10 matchups

Arkansas has played in 36 AP top-10 matchups in its history. Here are a few notes on the previous games, as well as a list of all of them...

~The Razorbacks are just 9-26-1 in AP top-10 matchups.

~Of those 26 losses, 16 of them have been by one possession. Five of Arkansas' nine wins were by one possession, as well. That means, including the tie, 22 of the 36 top-10 matchups have been decided by 7 points or less.

~That record includes a 1-7-1 mark in AP top-10 matchups that were true road games. The lone win was during the 1964 national championship, when No. 8 Arkansas won 14-13 at No. 1 Texas. The tie came in 1982, when the No. 9 Razorbacks tied No. 2 SMU 17-17.

~Saturday's game will be the second time Arkansas has played an AP top-10 matchup against Georgia. The first was in the 1969 Sugar Bowl, when the No. 9 Razorbacks knocked off the No. 4 Bulldogs 16-2.