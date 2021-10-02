 Arkansas Razorbacks’ history in AP top-10 matchups
Arkansas’ history in AP top-10 matchups

One of Arkansas' wins in an AP top-10 matchup came in the 1978 Orange Bowl. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arkansas has played in 36 AP top-10 matchups in its history. Here are a few notes on the previous games, as well as a list of all of them...

~The Razorbacks are just 9-26-1 in AP top-10 matchups.

~Of those 26 losses, 16 of them have been by one possession. Five of Arkansas' nine wins were by one possession, as well. That means, including the tie, 22 of the 36 top-10 matchups have been decided by 7 points or less.

~That record includes a 1-7-1 mark in AP top-10 matchups that were true road games. The lone win was during the 1964 national championship, when No. 8 Arkansas won 14-13 at No. 1 Texas. The tie came in 1982, when the No. 9 Razorbacks tied No. 2 SMU 17-17.

~Saturday's game will be the second time Arkansas has played an AP top-10 matchup against Georgia. The first was in the 1969 Sugar Bowl, when the No. 9 Razorbacks knocked off the No. 4 Bulldogs 16-2.

Arkansas' all-time top-10 matchups
Date Game Result

Oct. 23, 1954

No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 7 Arkansas

(Little Rock)

W, 6-0

Oct. 24, 1959

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Ole Miss

(Memphis)

L, 28-0

Jan. 1, 1961

No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Duke

(Cotton Bowl)

L, 7-6

Oct. 21, 1961

No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Arkansas

L, 33-7

Jan. 1, 1962

No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Alabama

(Sugar Bowl)

L, 10-3

Oct. 20, 1962

No. 7 Arkansas at No. 1 Texas

L, 7-3

Jan. 1, 1963

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Ole Miss

(Sugar Bowl)

L, 17-13

Oct. 17, 1964

No. 8 Arkansas at No. 1 Texas

W, 14-13

Jan. 1, 1965

No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Nebraska

(Cotton Bowl)

W, 10-7

Oct. 16, 1965

No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Arkansas

W, 27-24

Nov. 20, 1965

No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 2 Arkansas

W, 42-24

Jan. 1, 1969

No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Georgia

(Sugar Bowl)

W, 16-2

Dec. 6, 1969

No. 1 Texas at No. 2 Arkansas

L, 15-14

Sept. 12, 1970

No. 10 Stanford at No. 4 Arkansas

(Little Rock)

L, 34-28

Dec. 5, 1970

No. 4 Arkansas at No. 1 Texas

L, 42-7

Sept. 9, 1972

No. 8 USC at No. 4 Arkansas

(Little Rock)

L, 31-10

Oct. 15, 1977

No. 2 Texas at No. 8 Arkansas

L, 13-9

Jan. 2, 1978

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

(Orange Bowl)

W, 31-6

Oct. 21, 1978

No. 3 Arkansas at No. 8 Texas

L, 28-21

Oct. 20, 1979

No. 2 Texas at No. 10 Arkansas

(Little Rock)

W, 17-14

Oct. 27, 1979

No. 6 Houston at No. 4 Arkansas

L, 13-10

Jan. 1, 1980

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama

(Sugar Bowl)

L, 24-9

Sept. 1, 1980

No. 6 Arkansas at No. 10 Texas

L, 23-17

Nov. 20, 1982

No. 9 Arkansas at No. 2 SMU

T, 17-17

Jan. 1, 1987

No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Oklahoma

(Orange Bowl)

L, 42-8

Sept. 26, 1987

No. 5 Miami (Fla.) at No. 10 Arkansas

(Little Rock)

L, 51-7

Nov. 26, 1988

No. 8 Arkansas at No. 3 Miami (Fla.)

L, 18-16

Jan. 2, 1989

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 UCLA

(Cotton Bowl)

L, 17-3

Jan. 1, 1990

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Tennessee

(Cotton Bowl)

L, 31-27

Nov. 14, 1998

No. 10 Arkansas at No. 1 Tennessee

L, 28-24

Nov. 24, 2006

No. 9 LSU at No. 5 Arkansas

(Little Rock)

L, 31-26

Dec. 2, 2006

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Florida

(SECCG)

L, 38-28

Sept. 25, 2010

No. 1 Alabama at No. 10 Arkansas

L, 24-20

Jan. 4, 2011

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Ohio State

(Sugar Bowl)

L, 31-26

Nov. 5, 2011

No. 10 South Carolina at No. 8 Arkansas

W, 44-28

Nov. 25, 2011

No. 3 Arkansas at No. 1 LSU

L, 41-17
