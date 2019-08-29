**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

Arkansas has played an FCS school every year since 2005, so the 2019 season-opener against Portland State will extend the streak to 15 consecutive seasons with such a game.

It will also be the 18th time the Razorbacks have played an FCS opponent since joining the SEC in 1992. Generally considered a “buy” game – the Vikings are reportedly receiving $550,000 guarantee for showing up Saturday – most of them have been blowouts and unmemorable.

However, that hasn’t always been the case for Arkansas. Here is a recap of all 17 FCS games Arkansas has played over the last 27 years…

Sept. 1, 2018 - Arkansas 55, Eastern Illinois 20

As sort of a foreshadowing for the miserable season to follow, the Razorbacks struggled to move the ball early in the game. In fact, the first touchdown of the Chad Morris era was a fumble recovered by Briston Guidry in the end zone.

It wasn't until Arkansas swapped quarterbacks - Ty Storey for Cole Kelley - in the second quarter that it finally got something going on offense. A pair of deep balls, one each to La'Michael Pettway and Jordan Jones, just before halftime and then another score after a turnover pushed the Razorbacks' lead to 45-6 early in the third quarter.

Aug. 31, 2017 – Arkansas 49, Florida A&M 7 (Little Rock)

It is doubtful many will remember much more than the fact that only 36,055 fans attended this game, which was played on a rainy Thursday evening at War Memorial Stadium. One memory that could linger, though, is how Florida A&M was penalized a timeout each quarter because of its uniforms.

Statistically, the star of the game was Chase Hayden, who rushed for 120 yards and touchdown on 14 carries to become just the third freshman in UA history with at least 100 rushing yards in a season opener. He joined Alex Collins and Felix Jones.

Oct. 1, 2016 – No. 20 Arkansas 52, Alcorn State 10 (Little Rock)

Playing a SWAC opponent for the first time in school history, Arkansas raced out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Razorbacks piled up 559 yards of offense, highlighted by a pair of 100-yard rushers: Rawleigh Williams III (126 yards) and Devwah Whaley (135 yards). Whaley’s 75-yard touchdown run was the first score of his collegiate career.

They also had a 100-yard receiver in Jared Cornelius, who needed only four receptions to total 106 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Allen completed 13 of 18 passes for 206 yards and three scores before being relieved by Ty Storey late in the game. He didn’t attempt any passes.

Oct. 31, 2015 – Arkansas 63, UT Martin 28

In a Halloween Homecoming game, both sides of the ball were scary for Arkansas – but in different ways. The offense was scary in a good way, as Alex Collins became just the fourth different player in UA history to score at least five rushing touchdowns in a single game. He finished with 173 yards on 16 carries, an average of 10.8 yards per rush. Also, Brandon Allen won the Cripp Hall Award as the Razorbacks’ top senior on Homecoming by completing 14 of 19 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns and running for another score. His younger brother, Austin Allen, threw his first career touchdown pass, as well.

Defensively, it was a scary performance in a bad way, as the Skyhawks racked up 519 yards of offense. They were led by quarterback Jarod Neal, who threw for 380 yards. That is the most passing yards by an FCS quarterback against Arkansas during the FCS era.

Sept. 6, 2014 – Arkansas 73, Nicholls 7

This game was over from the moment it started. Wide receiver Keon Hatcher scored on an 82-yard run for Arkansas’ first play of the game – the first of five one-play touchdown drives. The Razorbacks needed only 12 plays to take a 35-0 lead in the first quarter and eight more plays in the second quarter extended the lead to 56-0. It is the most points Arkansas has scored before halftime in at least the last 60 years.

Statistics from the blowout are ridiculous. Jonathan Williams needed only four carries to gain 143 yards, aided by a 90-yard touchdown scamper. Alex Collins got 13 carries and rushed for 131 yards and three scores. Brandon Allen attempted only five passes, with four of them resulting in touchdowns. The Razorbacks’ 73 points were their most since 1928 and are tied for third most in school history.

Sept. 7, 2013 – Arkansas 31, Samford 21 (Little Rock)

Perhaps a sign of things to come, Bret Bielema’s first trip to War Memorial Stadium was almost disastrous. Samford, which finished the season ranked in the FCS, took a 21-17 lead in the third quarter before Arkansas scored a pair of fourth-quarterback touchdowns to pull out a victory.

Those scores came on short runs by Alex Collins and Jonathan Williams, who rushed for 172 and 126 yards, respectively. Zach Hocker made a 53-yard field goal in the second quarter, as well.

Sept. 1, 2012 – No. 10 Arkansas 49, Jacksonville State 24

Before the wheels came off of the John L. Smith-led 2012 season, Arkansas was a preseason top-10 team and opened the year against Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks were ranked No. 22 in the FCS and led by former Arkansas head coach Jack Crowe – who will be mentioned later on in this story.

Tight end Chris Gragg caught seven passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while former quarterback Brandon Mitchell had four receptions for 122 yards. It was one of only seven times the Razorbacks have had multiple 100-yard receivers in the same game. Tyler Wilson threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns before being replaced by Brandon Allen, who completed 4 of 7 passes for 33 yards in his first collegiate appearance.

Sept. 3, 2011 – No. 15 Arkansas, Missouri State 7

The first of 11 wins for the Razorbacks, this game was highlighted by a pair of punt returns for touchdowns by Joe Adams. He scored on returns of 61 and 69 yards en route to breaking a 40-year-old school record for punt return yards in a single game with 174.

Arkansas’ passing game was also strong, with Jarius Wright leading the way with six catches for 108 yards and two scores. Tyler Wilson had 260 passing yards before being relieved by Brandon Mitchell, who was an efficient 10-of-11 passing for 104 yards.

Sept. 4, 2010 – No. 17 Arkansas 44, Tennessee Tech 3

After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, Arkansas exploded for 44 straight points over the next 30 minutes of play. Joe Adams hauled in six passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, including an 85-yard score, and the defense notched a safety.

Although one of his incompletions was an interception, Ryan Mallett finished 21 of 24 with 301 yards and three touchdowns. Backups Brandon Mitchell and Tyler Wilson each got some playing time late.

Sept. 5, 2009 – Arkansas 48, Missouri State 10 (Little Rock)

Dennis Johnson set the tone by returning the game’s opening kickoff 91 yards for a score and then Jarius Wright, Joe Adams, Greg Childs and Cobi Hamilton gave the Razorbacks a glimpse of the future by combining for 18 receptions, 315 yards and two touchdowns.

It also marked the Arkansas debut of Ryan Mallett, who completed 17 of 22 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Wilson got extensive playing time, as well, completing 13 of 19 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Aug. 30, 2008 – Arkansas 28, Western Illinois 24

The first game of the Bobby Petrino era gave Arkansas fans a scare. A fourth-quarter touchdown gave Western Illinois a 10-point lead with 10:34 remaining and the Razorbacks didn’t regain the lead until Casey Dick’s four-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left. Greg Childs caught the touchdown pass that pulled Arkansas within three points.

Oct. 6, 2007 – Arkansas 34, Chattanooga 15 (Little Rock)

The first play of the game resulted in a safety for Chattanooga, but Arkansas settled in for a win at War Memorial Stadium. The Razorbacks’ famous backfield trio played well, as Darren McFadden had 122 yards and a touchdown, Felix Jones had 141 yards and two touchdowns, and Peyton Hillis caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Oct. 14, 2006 – No. 17 Arkansas 63, SE Missouri State 7

Fresh off a road upset at No. 2 Auburn, Arkansas crushed Southeast Missouri State on Homecoming. Darren McFadden had just 71 yards, but managed two touchdowns and got only six carries. Felix Jones had 106 yards on five carries, including an 85-yard score. The leading rusher, however, was Michael Smith. He finished with 116 yards and two scores on eight carries. Another highlight from the game was a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown by Keith Jackson Jr.

This game also marked the beginning of the Mitch Mustain-Casey Dick quarterback controversy. Mustain completed only 5 of 13 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, while Dick was 8-of-9 passing for 98 yards and two scores.

Sept. 3, 2005 – Arkansas 49, Missouri State 17

In Darren McFadden’s collegiate debut, the Razorbacks had a trio of 100-yard rushers – but McFadden wasn’t one of them. Felix Jones, also making his debut, led the way with 137 yards on eight carries. His second career carry was an 80-yard score. Peyton Hillis had his first and only 100-yard game at Arkansas against the Bears, finishing with 135 yards and three touchdowns. The third player was De’Arrius Howard, who gained 120 yards on 12 carries. McFadden had 70 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts. It is just one of six times Arkansas has had three 100-yard rushers in the same game.

Oct. 6, 2001 – Arkansas 42, Weber State 19

The Razorbacks were originally scheduled to play North Texas earlier in the season, but the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 led to the cancellation of games across the country. Arkansas eventually added Weber State to its schedule during what was scheduled to be a bye week.

The game is best remembered for Matt Jones scoring his first career touchdown on a 59-yard run in the fourth quarter. He didn’t attempt any passes, but did rush for 81 yards. Only Fred Talley, who ran for 135 yards, surpassed that total.

Sept. 2, 2000 – Arkansas 38, Missouri State 0 (Little Rock)

Arkansas’ defense turned in a dominant performance in the season opener, limiting Missouri State – still known as Southwest Missouri State at the time – to only 98 yards. Offensively, the Razorbacks were led by Boo Williams’ four-reception, 111-yard day that included a 79-yard touchdown. They also got one-yard touchdown runs from Cedric Cobbs and Fred Talley.

Sept. 5, 1992 – The Citadel 10, Arkansas 3

In one of the earliest cases of conference realignment, Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992. The move helped change college football into how we know it today, but it didn’t go too well for the Razorbacks at the beginning.

Playing its first game as a member of the SEC, Arkansas fell on its face against The Citadel. Trailing 3-0 in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs recovered an E.D. Jackson fumble and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown. They tacked on a field goal set up by a Jason Allen interception.

Much like North Dakota State in recent years, The Citadel had a reputation for beating FBS teams – then known as Division I-A teams – as Arkansas was its sixth victim in seven tries since 1988. The Bulldogs reached No. 1 in the FCS rankings by the end of the regular season before being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Arkansas head coach Jack Crowe stepped down the day after the game and the Razorbacks struggled to a 3-7-1 record. Those three victories, however, were a 42-7 win at South Carolina the very next week, a 25-24 upset win over No. 4 Tennessee in Knoxville and a 30-6 win over LSU in the regular-season finale. The tie came at Auburn, 24-24.