FAYETTEVILLE – Friday night's game in Bud Walton did not disappoint as the Razorbacks once again shut down their opponent from beyond the arc. The Hogs took the win over 5-0 South Dakota by force to continue their own undefeated run and move to 5-0.

Senior grad transfer Jimmy Whitt led the Hogs to the 77-56 victory with a season-high 24 points, 7 rebounds, and an assist. Whitt's unorthodox shot was money time and time again as he went 9-11 with his often off-balanced mid-range jumpers.

The Razorbacks led the Coyotes all game but it was a six-minute run in the middle of the first half that created the separation that'd get as large as 19 points before dwindling back down. The 18-2 run included scores by all five Razorbacks on the floor including two dunks by Reggie Chaney and Jalen Harris that set all 12,581 fans in Bud Walton on fire.

Junior shooting guard Mason Jones started off cold, going 1-5 in the first half, but finished 5-12 for 14 points and 7 boards.

Every other Hog that played got in on the action as well. Jalen Harris finished with eight points, Adrio Bailey and Jeantal Cylla each had seven, Reggie Chaney and Desi Sills put up six a piece and Isaiah Joe brought up the rear with five points, five boards and a team-high five assists.

As impressive as some of the offensive play was, it was the defense that made the difference on Friday night. The Coyotes, previously scoring at a 51% clip from deep in their first five games, were limited to 3-12. South Dakota, typically having four scorers in double digits, had just two and finished 40% from the field. The Coyotes hadn't scored fewer than 71 this season.

Despite a slight size disadvantage in the front court, Arkansas still out-rebounded the Coyotes 36 to 30 with 29 defensive boards. After starting the season with 21 turnovers against Rice, Eric Musselman has gotten his team to roughly 10 a night, and just eight on Friday.

Typically shooting well from deep, the Hogs went just 4-19 from deep and instead relied on inside shots, layups and dunks with 44 points in the paint.

The Hogs finally head out on the road for a test against Georgia Tech on Monday night at 6 p.m.