Arkansas hoops film room: Offense versus Colgate

The Razorbacks will run a ton of sets in a single game. Some more rigid than others, while others are player-oriented. I decided to take a look at a few of these sets from the Colgate game and break them down. The Hogs took down Colgate 85-68 in the first round of this year's NCAA tournament after leading at the half by three...

Razorback head coach Eric Musselman’s NBA experience is well-documented. It shows in his ability to be successful with a lot of roster turnover, comparing the transfer portal to free agency, and player development. Another area where his professional experience is evident is his play design.

This is an example of a quick-hitter Muss likes to run. The base set is four-out, one-in, with Jaylin on the block. The two wings, Smith and Moody, are in the corners, with the two primary ball handlers, Notae and Tate, at the top of the key.

There’s a lot of motion all at once:

Step 1: Ball goes opposite of the post-occupied block. Jaylin is on the right block so the ball stays with Tate on the left.

Step 2: Opposite guard on top of the key sets a down screen for the post while opposite wing dives to the previously occupied block.

Step 3: Point guard uses the screen while the first screening guard sets a back screen for the wing still in the corner.

Step 4: Pass to the wing off the curl for a shot.

A lot of motion, but all for a purpose. This was used in the first four minutes of the game, most likely in an attempt to get Moody into rhythm early with a good look from deep.