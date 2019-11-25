Razorback fans could get an early Christmas present on Thanksgiving in the form of a favorable decision from Rivals150 4-star guard KK Robinson. Robinson, ranked the 81st best prospect in the nation has dwindled down his list of 17 offers for a final top two of Kansas and Arkansas.

Robinson attends nation hoops powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Virginia but he's a Bryant, Arkansas native and, so far, new head hog Eric Musselman is 3 of 4 on in-state Rivals150 prospects.

Arkansas's 2020 class consisting of No.51-ranked Moses Moody, No.68-ranked Jaylin Williams and No.129-ranked Davonte Davis currently ranks No.15 in the nation and third in the SEC. Kentucky has the No.1 class with six commits (four 5-stars) while Tennessee has four commits (2 5-stars).

If Robinson calls the Hogs on Thursday, he'll add 475 points to the Razorbacks' team recruiting score, moving them up to No.7 in the nation behind Kentucky, Duke, UNC, Tennessee, NC State and Texas Tech.

Arkansas leads the Rivals FutureCasts for Robinson with seven picks in favor of the Hogs including three picks from national analysts.