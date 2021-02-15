College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

For the first time in three years, Arkansas is ranked in the AP Poll.

The Razorbacks received just three votes last week, but jumped all the way up to No. 24 in the top 25 announced Monday after winning road games at Kentucky and No. 10 Missouri.

Following an 0-2 week, the Tigers fell all the way to No. 20. The only other SEC schools ranked in this week's AP Poll are Alabama at No. 8 and Tennessee at No. 19.

The last time Arkansas was ranked came during the 2017-18 season, when an overtime win over No. 19 Tennessee was enough to get it up to No. 22. However, it quickly dropped out of the top 25 after back-to-back road losses at Mississippi State and Auburn.

When the Razorbacks welcome Florida, which received 17 votes in this week's AP Poll, to Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday, it will be their first home game as a ranked team since hosting LSU as the No. 18 team on March 7, 2015.