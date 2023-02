While sparsely recruited by the Hogs, the state of Florida has been kind to Arkansas in the running back room, and the Razorbacks hope 2023 three-star Isaiah Augustave can continue that tradition.

After bringing in starting running back Raheim Sanders (Rockledge, Florida) in the class of 2021, and Alex Collins (Fort Lauderdale) in 2013, the bar has been set high for Florida running backs who call the Hogs.