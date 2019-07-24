News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 11:54:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas Hosting Good Group of 2021 Prospects Friday

Eqdidj4rsimn4vgqcskm
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

On Friday, Arkansas will host a large group of football prospects on the Hill for a cookout preceding fall camp next week. The barbecue is a chance for the assistants to close on some of their top 2020 targets and add to their 14 commits, but it's also a great chance for them to make a first or second impression on rising juniors in the 2021 class. The cookout is a more intimate gathering than the prospect days the Razorbacks held in the spring and it's a good opportunity for one-on-one time with the coaches.

Take a closer look at the younger recruits they'll host, how their recruitment is going and more:

Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}