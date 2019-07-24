On Friday, Arkansas will host a large group of football prospects on the Hill for a cookout preceding fall camp next week. The barbecue is a chance for the assistants to close on some of their top 2020 targets and add to their 14 commits, but it's also a great chance for them to make a first or second impression on rising juniors in the 2021 class. The cookout is a more intimate gathering than the prospect days the Razorbacks held in the spring and it's a good opportunity for one-on-one time with the coaches.

Take a closer look at the younger recruits they'll host, how their recruitment is going and more: