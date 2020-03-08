News More News
Arkansas impresses fast-rising Texas offensive lineman Cole Carson

Rivercrest High School standout offensive lineman Cole Carson.
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Recruitment is just heating up for Rivercrest offensive tackle Cole Carson so, the Razorbacks were smart to get him on campus as soon as possible. Carson has picked up five new offers in the last week alone, up to 11 total.

"I thought the visit was great." Carson said. "I loved all the facilities and all the people and everything. I’m looking forward to coming down for an official visit this summer.

"They said almost every school in the country is going to be wanting to offer me but you have to know which one is going to fulfill what you want."

Carson has taken visits to SMU and TCU as well, with a visit to Louisiana-Monroe coming up next. The Bogata, Texas (East Texas) native also has SEC offers from Ole Miss and Auburn.

