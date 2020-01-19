Arkansas hosted two running backs out of Georgia this weekend, the second being Cherokee High School 3-star Ebony Jackson, a Maryland commit since June.

Jackson didn't sign early with Maryland and he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee, causing him to miss playing time in his senior season. Now, fully healthy, the Razorbacks are going full steam ahead while the Terps appear to have cooled a bit with two other running backs already signed.

As for how the Arkansas visit went, the No.64 ranked player in Georgia felt immediately at home.

"It was exciting," Jackson said. "It felt like a home environment. All of the other recruits, they're like brothers to me."

The Razorbacks are trying to make a push for players in Georgia who aren't being heavily recruited by the Bulldogs (and even some that are) and new running backs coach Jimmy Smith has been instrumental early in the Pittman era.

"The coaches truly do care," Jackson said. "Like they said, when you commit to Arkansas, you're committing to the state of Arkansas and not just the school. That's cool to me."

With National Signing Day just three weeks away, it sounds like Jackson is verging on a flip to the Razorbacks. He was hosted by sophomore wide receiver Mike Woods.

Jackson doesn't have any other official visits set up at the moment.