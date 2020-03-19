Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Razorbacks are showing interest in yet another guard in the transfer portal. Louisville guard Darius Perry reported the contact after entering the portal on March 16. Perry was No.98 in the country, per Rivals, in the 2017 class. He picked Louisville over six other offers, including homestate Georgia. After playing three years with the Cardinals, Perry is scheduled to graduate this summer with one season left to play. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard has never been a staple in Louisville's starting rotation but he consistently provided 14+ minutes off the bench with a high of 19.5 minutes per game in 2019-20. Perry averaged 5.2 points per game in 31 games played this season for the 24-7 Cardinals. Perry also added 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 75% from the free throw line, 39.1% from the field and 38.9% from deep. Of all his shots, 61.4% were from behind the arc. The junior had a career-high 19 points against Clemson in January making five three pointers in 26 minutes played.

Gonzaga, Seton Hall, Arkansas, Wichita State, are the latest programs to reach out to Louisville graduate transfer Darius Perry, a source told @Stockrisers. https://t.co/dRLcbEJYAr — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 19, 2020