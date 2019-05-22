Eric Musselman has now landed his fourth transfer in a month and two days. Jacksonville sophomore guard JD Notae announced he's joining the Razorbacks after completing his official visit on the Hill last Thursday.

Musselman was recruiting Notae at Nevada and continued keeping contact with him when he moved to Arkansas.

"He was an NBA coach, he has the tools and knows a lot of people to get me to the next level," Notae said of his new coach. "And he'll make me a better player."

Notae was the conference freshman player of the year in 2017 at Jacksonville where he averaged 31 minutes per game, 15.4 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He improved across the board with 15.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a sophomore. Notae had nine games of 20 or more points in 2018, which is impressive regardless of competition.

At 6-foot-2, 185, Notae is slight but strong and quick. He's got a great 3-point percentage at 40.5 and a 69.9 percent free throw rate. He'll have to sit a year but will have two years to play two seasons for Musselman's Hogs.

"I think I can keep up the production I had in the SEC as long as I am willing to put the work in to get to where I want to be," Notae said.

Notae's commitment officially overflow's Musselman's scholarship pool, so there will have to me some change on the roster between now and when Notae enrolls. Check out the projected scholarship distribution.