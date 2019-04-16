Eric Musselman has wasted no time getting to work on both the high school and transfer ranks for additions to next year's roster.

Targets we know he's had contact with include potential reclassifier Kyree Walker, a current 5-star in the 2020 class, and three immediately eligible transfers who've either already set dates to visit or are working on setting dates.

Musselman will leave no stone unturned to revamp and refill his roster for 2019-20 but some fans are confused by how many transfers he's had contact with so far, given that technically there's only one scholarship spot open right now.

However, in addition to the scholarship that was opened by the transfer of Keyshawn Embery-Simpson to Tulsa, Musselman will likely take former walk-on Jonathan Holmes off scholarship for his senior season and it remains to be seen whether Khalil Garland will ever be deemed healthy to play on the Hill.

Holmes was awarded transfer Jordan Phillips' scholarship by Mike Anderson for the second half of his junior year, but Anderson could not have been planning to let him keep it giving the very tight number and huge need for more scoring contributors.

By redshirting, Justice Hill was able to enroll early while he waited for Daniel Gafford's scholarship to become open, so Gafford's declaration for the NBA draft did not open an extra scholarship.

Musselman is preparing for the "worst case" scenario, which would be that he has three spots open and maybe even one or two more. It wouldn't be unusual to see one or two players decide to leave after getting more one on one time with their new coach and seeing how they fit into next year's roster.