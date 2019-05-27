Ah, the story comes full-circle for former 4-star guard Jimmy Whitt. The SMU grad transfer guard announced Memorial Monday that he would be transferring back into his former program on the Hill.

Whitt had put his name up for the NBA Draft but announced this past weekend that he would be seeking a transfer destination for his final graduate season.

Whitt averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4 assists a game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field in his final season for the Mustangs.

The Columbia, Missouri native originally signed his NLI with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was the no. 55-ranked player in the nation by Rivals and he had amassed 22 offers. He came off the bench for the Hogs in the majority of his freshman season and opted to transfer and sit one year at SMU for Tim Jankovich.

He scored, on average, more than 10 points a game at SMU while contributing more than 33 minutes per game in both seasons.

SMU went 17-16 and 15-17 in Whitt's two active seasons.

Whitt becomes Eric Musselman's third immediately eligible grad transfer joining forward Jeantal Cylla and guard Isaiah Moss. He's also brought on two transfers for 2020 who will sit a season, JD Notae and Connor Vanover.

Musselman is now two scholarships above his 13-scholarship limit. Stay locked on HawgBeat for more hoops news.