The first commitment of the Eric Musselman era at Arkansas is, unsurprisingly, a transfer. Former UNC-Wilmington forward Jeantal Cylla pulled the trigger during his official this weekend, announcing his commitment via Twitter on Saturday. He is a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible for his final collegiate season.

All Glory To God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yrTkSKPloD — Jeantal Go Ham (@J_Cylla) April 20, 2019

An unranked three-star prospect coming out of high school in Florida, Cylla signed with Florida Atlantic and started 24 games as a true freshman. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds, leading the team in scoring during Conference USA play. However, after his minutes declined and his scoring dipped to 7.1 points per game as a sophomore, he opted to transfer. Following an NCAA-mandated redshirt year, Cylla started all but one game for UNC-Wilmington and averaged 13.7 points on 42.7 percent shooting while pulling down 4.6 rebounds. He also shot 84.8 percent from the free throw line. At 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, he will play the 4 spot with Gabe Osabuohien and Adrio Bailey at Arkansas. There are now two open scholarships for the Razorbacks' 2019 class.