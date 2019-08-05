Eric Musselman has added his fifth transfer in four months, earning Arkansas the title of Transfer U for this off-season. Stetson sophomore forward Abayomi "Baybe" Iyiola committed to Arkansas on August 5, sight unseen, over Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington State and Rutgers.

Iyiola, a sit-one, play-two addition, was one of the Athletic Sun's All-Freshmen in 2017 with 10.1 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 forward followed his freshman performance up by leading Stetson and the Hatters with 10.8 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Stetson played UCF, USF and USC in 2018-19 and Iyiola had a career-high 26 at USF while tallying a career-high four blocked shots. He had eight double-doubles while scoring in double figures 15 times and reaching double digits in rebounds 10 times last season.

For now, Arkansas's roster is full with the addition of Iyiola. Musselman flipped the roster but will have to sit three of his new players, Connor Vanover, JD Notae and Iyiola. There are rumblings that another spot could come open soon.