Iowa Grad Transfer Isaiah Moss Decommits From Arkansas

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Twenty-three days after committing to Arkansas, Iowa grad transfer Isaiah Moss has decommitted from the program. He was not yet enrolled at the University.

The news comes just a few hours after Virginia Tech grad transfer forward Kerry Blackshear was confirmed on campus for a visit. Arkansas is now one scholarship over the limit for 2019.

Moss was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school in Chicago. He had 10 offers including Iowa, Auburn, ECU and more. He tested the NBA draft waters as a sophomore but returned to the Hawkeyes for his junior season.

The 6-foot-5, 208-pound guard averaged 9.2 points in 35 games in 2018-19, slightly decreasing his scoring production from 2017-18 when he had 11.1 points per game.

Moss entered his name in the transfer portal at the beginning of May.

Check out Arkansas's newest projected scholarship distribution.

