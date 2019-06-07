Twenty-three days after committing to Arkansas, Iowa grad transfer Isaiah Moss has decommitted from the program. He was not yet enrolled at the University. The news comes just a few hours after Virginia Tech grad transfer forward Kerry Blackshear was confirmed on campus for a visit. Arkansas is now one scholarship over the limit for 2019.

After much thought and deliberation with my family, I have made the difficult decision to re-open my recruitment. I would like to thank the coaching staff at the University of Arkansas for all they have done for me. I am hopeful and excited for what the future holds for me. — isaiah moss (@imoss38) June 7, 2019

Moss was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school in Chicago. He had 10 offers including Iowa, Auburn, ECU and more. He tested the NBA draft waters as a sophomore but returned to the Hawkeyes for his junior season. The 6-foot-5, 208-pound guard averaged 9.2 points in 35 games in 2018-19, slightly decreasing his scoring production from 2017-18 when he had 11.1 points per game. Moss entered his name in the transfer portal at the beginning of May. Check out Arkansas's newest projected scholarship distribution.

BREAKING: Isaiah Moss has re-opened his recruitment, source told @stadium. Iowa grad transfer had committed to Arkansas, but now back on board and all signs point to Kansas —the only other school he visited. If Jayhawks land Moss, they fill their biggest need: Perimeter shooting. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 7, 2019