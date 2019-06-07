Filling a roster, and then some, doesn't look like it's enough for Eric Musselman. He's turned over every stone to infuse his new team with talent for 2019-20 and he's bringing in another transfer visitor today per Rivals' Jake Weingarten.

Kerry Blackshear Jr, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound power forward is an immediately eligible grad transfer at a position of need for the Razorbacks, so it's no wonder why Musselman is bringing him in despite a full roster.

Blackshear entered his name in the 2019 NBA draft but withdrew by the deadline. He averaged 14.9 points with 7.5 rebounds while starting all 35 games at Virginia Tech last season. He averaged 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds as a redshirt sophomore with the Hokies.

The transfer target was just visiting Florida unofficially and Tennessee is also in the mix with more than a dozen other suitors. Blackshear is a Florida native but he didn't get an offer from the Gators out of high school. He did have an offer from Coach Mike Anderson.

The Razorbacks have already added five transfers, the latest being SMU grad transfer guard Jimmy Whitt. Two more, Isaiah Moss and Jeantal Cylla, are also immediately eligible.