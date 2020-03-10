Once the Hogs wrap up the SEC tournament and post-season play, Arkansas Razorback fans will be holding their breath, waiting to see if they'll return one or both of the team's two leading scorers, Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones.

In 2019, Arkansas lost leading scorer Daniel Gafford to the draft. He was a projected first-rounder in 2018 but decided to return to Arkansas for his sophomore season. After skipping the NIT to prep for the draft, he was picked in the second round by the Chicago Bulls at pick No.38.

The 2020 NBA draft is on June 25 but players who are not automatically eligible have to declare their eligibility for the draft by notifying the NBA offices in writing no later than 60 days before the draft. For the 2020 draft, the date will fall on April 26. The 2020 NBA draft is widely regarded as a shallow class.

Once a prospect declares, they can explore their options and have conversations with representation but they may not sign with an agent and still maintain eligibility. They must withdraw at least 10 days before the draft to maintain college eligibility.

Both Joe and Jones' draft positions vary widely across the various outlets where mock drafts are found making it hard to tell where they would realistically go in the upcoming NBA draft. Luckily, one of their best resources to help them determine what they should do is head coach Eric Musselman. Musselman has been a development league coach and an NBA coach, so his advice will probably go a long way.

While many don't have Jones on their draft board, winning SEC Player of the Year may open more eyes to his potential as the draft gets closer.

Here's a look at where various leading media outlets have both players projected in this year's NBA draft....