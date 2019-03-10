Arkansas in Great Shape for Most Heavily Recruited Tight End in the Nation
Arkansas hosted the most heavily recruited tight end in the nation on Saturday for their elite prospect day and 6-foot-5, 225-pound Elijah Yelverton couldn't keep the smile off his face after the visit.
"It was great, I had a lot of fun on my visit and spending time with the coaches," Yelverton said. "When I came here last year, the stadium was still under construction. There's a different energy, the coaches and players are pumped up. They help their chance for me every day when they hit me up but this visit helped too."
Playing for a premier team in Dallas at Bishop Dunne High School, Yelverton has recevied a lot of exposure and he's got offers from six SEC schools and he has a lot of interest from TCU as well but he hasn't picked up offers from Texas or Texas A&M yet.
"I have a great relationship with Coach (Barry) Lunney and now with Coach (Will) Bryant and Coach Morris too," Yelverton said. "I love what they do with the tight ends. I caught Coach Lunney because I do a lot of research on schools and I had some info he didn't even know about his guys."
