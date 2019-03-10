Arkansas hosted the most heavily recruited tight end in the nation on Saturday for their elite prospect day and 6-foot-5, 225-pound Elijah Yelverton couldn't keep the smile off his face after the visit.

"It was great, I had a lot of fun on my visit and spending time with the coaches," Yelverton said. "When I came here last year, the stadium was still under construction. There's a different energy, the coaches and players are pumped up. They help their chance for me every day when they hit me up but this visit helped too."

Playing for a premier team in Dallas at Bishop Dunne High School, Yelverton has recevied a lot of exposure and he's got offers from six SEC schools and he has a lot of interest from TCU as well but he hasn't picked up offers from Texas or Texas A&M yet.

"I have a great relationship with Coach (Barry) Lunney and now with Coach (Will) Bryant and Coach Morris too," Yelverton said. "I love what they do with the tight ends. I caught Coach Lunney because I do a lot of research on schools and I had some info he didn't even know about his guys."