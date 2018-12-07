Dustin Fry and the Razorback staff offered their 16th offensive lineman in the 2020 class on Wednesday, a prospect they've been familiar with for quite a while, Prosper, Texas's Jakob Majors.

"Coach Fry let me know about the new offer, it was pretty cool," Majors said. "I've been a fan of his since he was at SMU. SMU was the first school I camped at and it was really nice to know that he wanted to take a chance on me."

"I really liked the way he interacted with his players and connects with them. He loves to build those relationships and that's something I look for in a coach that will coach me for four years."