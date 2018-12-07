Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 12:36:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Arkansas in Great Spot with New OT Offer Jakob Majors

Pxtoebgfg1z6zmqxfp7g
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Dustin Fry and the Razorback staff offered their 16th offensive lineman in the 2020 class on Wednesday, a prospect they've been familiar with for quite a while, Prosper, Texas's Jakob Majors.

"Coach Fry let me know about the new offer, it was pretty cool," Majors said. "I've been a fan of his since he was at SMU. SMU was the first school I camped at and it was really nice to know that he wanted to take a chance on me."

"I really liked the way he interacted with his players and connects with them. He loves to build those relationships and that's something I look for in a coach that will coach me for four years."

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}