With the extended dead period underway and no end in sight, the Arkansas coaches are continuing to build their relationships with recruits virtually. Sam Pittman mentioned that he's talking to around 10 prospects a day on FaceTime with his staff, one of them is 6-foot-5 lineman Cameron Ball.

While Pittman hadn't offered Georgia native Ball when he was the OL/AHC for the Bulldogs, the 3-star lineman jumped on his radar after visiting in November. The Hogs became Ball's first SEC offer when they reached out to him on January 26. While he's a talented offensive lineman, Arkansas offered Ball as a defensive tackle.

"Life is going good right now," Ball said. "I am completing more work and I have less distractions at home than at school.

"(Coronavirus) messed up a lot as far as recruitment for me but I mean on the bright side I’m building relationships with coaches."

Since Arkansas offered, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and several more programs have joined the mix, bringing Ball to a whopping total of 29 Division-I offers.