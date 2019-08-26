Arkansas Injury Report Entering Portland State Game Week
The Arkansas Razorbacks head into week one of the 2019 season banged up in some positions but the Hogs will likely get a few notable players back right in time for kickoff against Portland State.
Starting off with three Razorbacks that recently had knee scopes, Morris said wide receiver Koilan Jackson and starting left guard Austin Capps are full go but star tight end CJ O'Grady is taking a little longer to heal.
"CJ ran well last night," Morris said. "Actually was pushing a sled a little bit. You saw him running. Not at full speed just yet. We’ll see. Wednesday would be a great indicator for CJ."
Arkansas, and Morris specifically, have a rule: If you can't practice, you can't play, and the cut off for practicing is Wednesday. Even if O'Grady can't go, the Arkansas native had tweeted that his story might be over after his injury, so missing just one game against an FCS opponent is good news.
