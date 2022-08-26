Thursday marked Arkansas' first day of preparation for its Week 1 opponent Cincinnati, who the Hogs will play next Saturday, Sept. 3 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have dealt with nagging injuries, some to key players, that will play a role in how they prepare for the Bearcats. Head coach Sam Pittman provided a few updates to injured players on Thursday:

Latest on Jadon Haselwood and Brady Latham

Left guard Brady Latham has missed the last three Arkansas practices and receiver Jadon Haselwood has missed two in a row. Both injuries remain undisclosed. Pittman said the goal is for both to be back next Monday, but he doesn't know for sure. "I really believe that both of them will be back," Pittman said. "I don't know... I feel strongly both of them will be back for the game. I'm not positive the day. Our goal will be to get them back no later than Monday, but of course we just have to wait and see on that. I really think Brady can probably practice right now. We're just trying to buy another 48 hours with him to be honest with you." Pittman said the coaches had a meeting to put a plan in place if Haselwood is not able to play, and that consists of moving redshirt freshman Ketron Jackson Jr. to the slot. The plan if Latham does not play is for Ty'Kieast Crawford to move up to the first team at right guard and Beaux Limmer will shift to left guard. Pittman said the offensive line would be fine if they had to do that in the game against Cincinnati. "We feel like we'd field a really fine offensive line," Pittman said. "It hurts your depth a little bit because now you're No. 1 depth player in Crawford is starting. So, it hurts that a little bit."

Cornerbacks have been banged up

Cornerback is one of the positions that still has a competition going for the Hogs. Hudson Clark has all but locked up one of the starting spots, but the other starting spot is still open. Pittman said nobody has emerged as the second corner, and injuries have not been helping. "The problem with the corners has been nagging injuries," Pittman said. "If we were healthy, you know, you probably have a pretty good idea of who's your top two corners, but we just haven't. None of them has been healthy, you know, groin pull here, hamstring here, quad here, just things that's taken them out of practice. And nobody's really Wally-Pipped anybody yet. So we'll just keep going. They're all healthy right now. So hopefully in the next day or two, we'll make a decision."

Could Dominique Johnson play against Cincinnati?

Johnson was Arkansas' starting running back last season, but an ACL injury suffered in the Outback Bowl held him out of spring ball and fall camp. He was back on the practice field in a green jersey Monday and he's been running through drills all week. Pittman said Johnson hasn't really seen much contact, and the coaches would like to see that before a decision is made on him play in Week 1. "I think at some point, we're going to need to put him in versus scout so he can get popped around a little bit," Pittman said. "I don't see that happening until at least Monday, but if we can do that where he gets popped around a little bit and see how he feels. The great thing is he hasn't had any swelling. He's been out there. He hasn't done a whole lot, but he's done full indy and hasn't had swelling on it." Pittman did not seem confident that Johnson could play against the Bearcats, but he does seem to be right on schedule with probably missing Week 1 and then going from there.

Jaedon Wilson and Marcus Henderson still in green

Redshirt freshman wideout Jaedon Wilson has been wearing a green jersey for some time now after suffering a shoulder injury. Pittman said it's just a cautionary thing. "Jaedon’s practicing," Pittman said. "I think he’ll be fine. We’ve just got him in the green because we don’t want to hit him. But he practiced all day yesterday and today and he’ll be ready." Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Henderson has been in a green jersey since the start of fall camp with a pectoral injury, and he is always practicing with a trainer during media viewing periods. "Marcus Henderson is another story," Pittman said. "He hasn’t been in there banging yet. So I don’t really know. Right now I probably wouldn’t count on him for next Saturday at this point."

Marcus Miller returned to practice Thursday