ago football Edit

Arkansas Injury Report: Latest on Armstrong, Kutas

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
Arkansas is still unsure if it will see two key offensive starters make their season debut Saturday at No. 17 Oklahoma State after both missed the 70-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season-opener Thursday.

Head coach Sam Pittman told reporters Monday that wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (hamstring) is questionable and left guard Patrick Kutas (back) is "probably doubtful" to see the field Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Armstrong led the team with 56 catches for 764 yards and five touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound Dallas native made a cryptic social media post Sunday to make it seem like he could be available to play.

Kutas started all nine games he played in last season and he was primarily at tackle for most of the year. The junior out of Memphis moved to guard over the offseason, but he's been out of the action since the second practice of fall camp, although offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino did say Aug. 20 that Kutas was at least doing "some work."

A 6-foot-5, 313-pound lineman, Kutas received an MRI on Friday and it must not have revealed good enough results to get him back this weekend.

Junior running back Rashod Dubinion went from being listed as an "OR" starter along with Ja'Quinden Jackson to fourth string on the depth chart this week. Dubinion battled some knee swelling in fall camp, and it sounds like he's still dealing with some discomfort.

Florida transfer safety Miguel Mitchell missed the UAPB game also, and Pittman said Mitchell is "just out for right now" with no more details. Mitchell started eight games and totaled 37 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception as a sophomore for the Gators last year.

Be sure to tune it to HawgBeat and The Trough premium message board for full game week coverage of the Razorbacks’ matchup against Oklahoma State, which will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT Saturday on ABC.

