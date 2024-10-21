Arkansas injury updates ahead of Mississippi State game

Jackson ranks fourth in the Southeastern Conference with 592 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 104 carries this season. The LSU game was his worst performance of the year, as he had just five carries for 26 yards and it was his first game as a Razorback without a touchdown.

"He's been beat up basically in SEC play," Pittman said. "He's been beat up a little bit there. Early in the year, was exceptional when he's healthy. His health status, probably very questionable for Saturday's game. But he's been a strong guy for us. Hopefully we can get him back, but I'd say it's questionable for this week."

Arkansas was fresh off a bye week entering the 34-10 loss to LSU on Saturday, but that didn't prove to be helpful enough, even in the injury department. Starting running back Ja'Quinden Jackson was dealing with an ankle injury that was reaggravated in the loss to the Tigers, and head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that Jackson is probably "very questionable" for the game at the Bulldogs.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) will be trying to heal up some key players this week while also preparing for a matchup at the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) on Saturday.

The primary backup to Jackson when healthy has been Florida State transfer Rodney Hill, who missed the LSU game due to a knee injury. Hill hasn't seen the field since the Sept. 28 loss to Texas A&M, but he was averaging at least three carries per game in the first four contests of the season, plus he has six catches for 32 receiving yards.

"Rodney is a guy that we need back," Pittman said. "He brings that toughness, that tough running to us. It's hurt us not to have him, to be honest with you."

Pittman didn't give an official update on Hill's status, but spoke a lot about freshman running back Braylen Russell taking a majority of the touches if Jackson can't go.

Sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who hasn't played since Week 2 at Oklahoma State, had his name taken off the depth chart for the first time all season Monday. Braxton had been listed as the only stand-alone starting corner this year, but Pittman said it won't be until after at least the team's second bye week (Nov. 9) that Braxton could return.

Braxton was named Freshman All-SEC after he led the team with eight pass breakups along with recording 20 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception in 2023. Braxton had two pass breakups in the 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State.

Junior offensive guard Patrick Kutas is also now available after a back injury suffered in fall camp kept him out of the first six games. Pittman said the hope is to redshirt Kutas, who was available for the LSU game, which means he could play in four of the five remaining regular season games. He also said they'd hope to redshirt Braxton as well.

"A little bit different, because Jaylon can't play," Pittman said. "We probably could have played Kutas, maybe. I don't know if he would've been quite ready there, but he probably could have Saturday. Braxton we cannot. As you're looking at it, Jaylon would have two games left. I don't see him really being able to come back until we have at least three regular season games left and then we'd have to make a decision at that point."

It's worth noting that quarterback Taylen Green entered the LSU game still recovering from a bone bruise suffered on a brutal second half hit in the Oct. 5 win over Tennessee. Pittman said after the loss to the Tigers on Saturday that Green probably wasn't 100% healthy, but he was at least at 90% health.

Arkansas and Mississippi State are slated for an 11:45 a.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network this Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.