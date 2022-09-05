FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A pair of Razorbacks earned SEC weekly honors for their efforts in Saturday's win over Cincinnati.

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool earned SEC defensive player of the week and defensive end Jordan Domineck was tabbed as defensive lineman of the week after the Hogs' 31-24 win over the Bearcats. Both honors are the first of Domineck and Pool’s careers.

Domineck had a second half sack, forced fumble and two-yard fumble recovery that led to a two-play, 39-second drive that resulted in a touchdown to extend the Razorback lead to 31-17. He recorded two tackles, one sack for a loss of 10 yards, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the afternoon.

Pool started his 27th career game and led a defense that held Cincinnati scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2019. The Lucas, Texas, native recorded his 18th career double-digit tackle game with a team-high 13 tackles, including four solo stops and a tackle for loss of two yards. Pool’s 13 tackles tied for the second-most by an SEC player during Week 1.

No. 19 Arkansas (1-0) will host South Carolina (1-0) at 11 a.m. this Saturday in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

*Some information provided by Arkansas Communications*