The Razorbacks are seeing a lot of success with recruits out of Mansfield Legacy in DFW and they just offered a third player from the Broncos defense. Hogs offered 3-star defensive end Taurean Carter, teammate of 4-star safety Jalen Catalon and 3-star defensive tackle Enoch Jackson Jr. who both have Arkansas in their top eight choices.

"I am blessed to get this opportunity," Carter said. "I'm going to do my part and evaluate the school but this offer plays a big role in my recruitment process."

Carter cut down his list to 10 schools last week but since then he's picked up offers from Arkansas, Texas and TCU, which he says will definitely shake things up and he's going to release a new top eight in a few weeks.