News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 08:34:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas-Kentucky star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Jamar Watson (31) and Calvin Taylor Jr. (91) attempt to make a tackle.
Jamar Watson (31) and Calvin Taylor Jr. (91) attempt to make a tackle. (Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Kentucky using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.

Stat Comparison - Kentucky | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)

Offense

Scoring: 23.4 (t-98th) | 28.6 (t-72nd)

Total yards: 377.6 (87th) | 431.6 (49th)

Passing: 212.8 (87th) | 289.8 (29th)

Rushing: 164.8 (61st) | 141.8 (85th)

Third downs: 34.3% (106th) | 38.6% (73rd)

Sacks allowed: 11 (t-65th) | 7 (t-24th)

Turnovers: 10 (t-92nd) | 9 (t-79th)

Defense

Scoring: 24.4 (t-53rd) | 28.0 (t-77th)

Total yards: 395.8 (76th) | 396.2 (77th)

Passing: 224.6 (69th) | 251.8 (t-97th)

Rushing: 171.2 (88th) | 144.4 (58th)

Third downs: 44.4% (108th) | 35.9% (62nd)

Sacks: 12 (t-58th) | 15 (t-27th)

Turnovers: 9 (t-37th) | 10 (t-24th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Kentucky vs. Arkansas
Kentucky Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Sawyer Smith (5.5)

QB Nick Starkel (5.7)

RB A.J. Rose (5.6)

RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)

TE Justin Rigg

TE Cheyenne O'Grady

WR Lynn Bowden (5.8)

WR Trey Knox (5.9)

WR Josh Ali

WR Treylon Burks

WR Ahmad Wagner

WR Mike Woods

LT Landon Young

LT Colton Jackson

LG Logan Stenberg (5.7)

LG Austin Capps (5.7)

C Drake Jackson

C Ty Clary

RG Luke Fortner (5.5)

RG Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

RT Darian Kinnard (5.7)

RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)

DE/OLB Josh Paschal (5.8)

DE Mataio Soli (5.8)

DE T.J. Carter (5.4)

DE Gabe Richardson (5.2)

NG Quinton Bohanna

DT McTelvin Agim

DT Calvin Taylor Jr.

DT T.J. Smith

MLB Kash Daniel

MLB De'Jon Harris

WLB DeAndre Square

WLB Bumper Pool

NB Jordan Griffin (5.8)

NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)

CB Brandin Echols

CB Montaric Brown

CB Cedrick Dort Jr.

CB Jarques McClellion

SS Quandre Mosely (5.5)

SS Kamren Curl (5.7)

FS Yusuf Corker (5.7)

FS Joe Foucha (5.7)

Breakdown

Tied: 4

Arkansas: 12

Kentucky: 6

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Kentucky | Arkansas)

Overall: 84.4 | 83.1

Offense: 67.4 | 73.2

Passing: 40.4 | 69.3

Rushing: 73.3 | 75.1

Receiving: 62.3 | 69.8

Pass blocking: 76.6 | 63.8

Run blocking: 80.8 | 66.5

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}