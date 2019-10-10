Arkansas-Kentucky star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Kentucky using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.
Stat Comparison - Kentucky | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)
Offense
Scoring: 23.4 (t-98th) | 28.6 (t-72nd)
Total yards: 377.6 (87th) | 431.6 (49th)
Passing: 212.8 (87th) | 289.8 (29th)
Rushing: 164.8 (61st) | 141.8 (85th)
Third downs: 34.3% (106th) | 38.6% (73rd)
Sacks allowed: 11 (t-65th) | 7 (t-24th)
Turnovers: 10 (t-92nd) | 9 (t-79th)
Defense
Scoring: 24.4 (t-53rd) | 28.0 (t-77th)
Total yards: 395.8 (76th) | 396.2 (77th)
Passing: 224.6 (69th) | 251.8 (t-97th)
Rushing: 171.2 (88th) | 144.4 (58th)
Third downs: 44.4% (108th) | 35.9% (62nd)
Sacks: 12 (t-58th) | 15 (t-27th)
Turnovers: 9 (t-37th) | 10 (t-24th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Kentucky
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Sawyer Smith (5.5)
|
QB Nick Starkel (5.7)
|
RB A.J. Rose (5.6)
|
RB Rakeem Boyd (5.5)
|
TE Justin Rigg
|
TE Cheyenne O'Grady
|
WR Lynn Bowden (5.8)
|
WR Trey Knox (5.9)
|
WR Josh Ali
|
WR Treylon Burks
|
WR Ahmad Wagner
|
WR Mike Woods
|
LT Landon Young
|
LT Colton Jackson
|
LG Logan Stenberg (5.7)
|
LG Austin Capps (5.7)
|
C Drake Jackson
|
C Ty Clary
|
RG Luke Fortner (5.5)
|
RG Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
RT Darian Kinnard (5.7)
|
RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)
|
DE/OLB Josh Paschal (5.8)
|
DE Mataio Soli (5.8)
|
DE T.J. Carter (5.4)
|
DE Gabe Richardson (5.2)
|
NG Quinton Bohanna
|
DT McTelvin Agim
|
DT Calvin Taylor Jr.
|
DT T.J. Smith
|
MLB Kash Daniel
|
MLB De'Jon Harris
|
WLB DeAndre Square
|
WLB Bumper Pool
|
NB Jordan Griffin (5.8)
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)
|
CB Brandin Echols
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Cedrick Dort Jr.
|
CB Jarques McClellion
|
SS Quandre Mosely (5.5)
|
SS Kamren Curl (5.7)
|
FS Yusuf Corker (5.7)
|
FS Joe Foucha (5.7)
Breakdown
Tied: 4
Arkansas: 12
Kentucky: 6
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Kentucky | Arkansas)
Overall: 84.4 | 83.1
Offense: 67.4 | 73.2
Passing: 40.4 | 69.3
Rushing: 73.3 | 75.1
Receiving: 62.3 | 69.8
Pass blocking: 76.6 | 63.8
Run blocking: 80.8 | 66.5
