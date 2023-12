After spending three seasons in Fayetteville with the Arkansas Razorbacks, junior kicker Cam Little announced he will enter his name in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"Thank you to Coach Pittman for believing in my abilities since I stepped foot on campus and giving me an opportunity to represent the state of Arkansas," Little said in a statement. "I would also like to thank Coach Fountain, Coach Kyrsl, Coach Herd and Coach Sabock who all have helped me very much along this incredible journey in Fayetteville."